Libraries have unemployment applications BELLE GLADE — Several Palm Beach County Library locations are providing printed employment/reemployment applications for those affected by COVID-19. These PBC Library System branches are currently operating Monday through Friday and the forms are available at the main entrance of buildings. Visit the Belle Glade location, 725 N.W. Fourth St., or call 561-996-3453 for information.

