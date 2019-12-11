Letter to the Editor: West County Senior Center thanks Commissioner Johnny Burroughs and the City of Belle Glade

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/WCSC

BELLE GLADE — West County Senior Center seniors again enjoyed an evening at the Miami HEAT game on Dec. 6. The HEAT defeated the Washington Wizards 112-103. The ultimate Game day experience was courtesy of the Miami HEAT; transportation to and from courtesy of Commissioner Johnny Burroughs and the City of Belle Glade.

Thank you so much, Commissioner Johnny Burroughs and the City of Belle Glade! Your investment in the lives of area seniors and your noble gesture of providing transportation to the Miami Heat game on Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 is immensely appreciated. From the bottom of our hearts, we salute you. Thanks again.

Willie A. Miller, Jr. Center Manager