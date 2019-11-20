Letter to the Editor: Donate blood at annual roundup

In order to promote awareness of the upcoming 14th Annual Okeechobee Blood Roundup to be held at the Freshman Campus Auditorium on Nov. 23 and 24, we share stories of local Okeechobee folks who have received donations of blood and the difference it made in their lives.

The Roundup logo this year Salutes Our Heroes and Honors Our Veterans. I ask you to plan now to donate blood for your hero or veteran and wear your Roundup T-shirt proudly.

Sherley Stubblefield

Sherley Stubblefield has never needed a transfusion of donated blood; however, working as an ICU and ER nurse in Highlands County, she witnessed people dying because they did not receive the blood necessary to save their lives due to a blood shortage or the two hours it took to get blood delivered from Orlando. Sherley saw first-hand the importance of a steady supply of blood and began donating.

Sherley has O negative blood which means she is a universal donor — anyone needing blood can receive O negative blood regardless of their own blood type. Sherley donates every two months and wishes that everyone who reads her story will realize that blood is a gift of life to someone special and donate blood on a regular schedule as she does.

Sherley can no longer work in the ICU due to neck surgery complications. She loved her role while in ICU — caring for patients, meeting their families, making them feel special, and sometimes helping them die in peace and comfort.

Please thank Sherley for sharing her story by donating the gift of life — your blood — at the 14th Annual Okeechobee Blood Roundup on Nov. 23 and 24 at the Freshman Campus Auditorium. All blood donors will receive a commemorative Roundup T-shirt, coupon bag and refreshments, and be eligible for hundreds of prizes.

Susan Williams

Okeechobee Blood Roundup Volunteer