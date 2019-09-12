Lessons of Dorian discussed at EOC

MOORE HAVEN — Many of the county and other officials who gather in the event of an emergency also meet for a postmortem after every activation of the Emergency Operations Center, which is housed in the Glades County Fire/EMS station in the Public Safety Complex. The discussion of lessons learned and potential shortcomings during the Hurricane Dorian brush-by over Labor Day weekend took place Wednesday morning, Sept. 11, followed by a luncheon for all participants. Glades Emergency Management chief Angela Colegrove also complimented media representatives for the role they play in keeping the public informed during emergencies.
Some of the Glades County Fire Rescue/EMS vehicles sit at the ready just steps from the EOC.