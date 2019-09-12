Lessons of Dorian discussed at EOC

Sep 12th, 2019
Lake Okeechobee News/Chris Felker

MOORE HAVEN — Many of the county and other officials who gather in the event of an emergency also meet for a postmortem after every activation of the Emergency Operations Center, which is housed in the Glades County Fire/EMS station in the Public Safety Complex. The discussion of lessons learned and potential shortcomings during the Hurricane Dorian brush-by over Labor Day weekend took place Wednesday morning, Sept. 11, followed by a luncheon for all participants. Glades Emergency Management chief Angela Colegrove also complimented media representatives for the role they play in keeping the public informed during emergencies.

Lake Okeechobee News/Chris Felker

Some of the Glades County Fire Rescue/EMS vehicles sit at the ready just steps from the EOC.

