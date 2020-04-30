Legacy Real Estate gives back to community

OKEECHOBEE — In an effort to give back to the community and to be an encouragement to others, Legacy Real Estate has been performing some unique good deeds. On April 14, Lasha Boree, who owns the company, and one of her agents, Gary Joiner, went to Big Tasty’s Restaurant and paid for 10 milkshakes. They told Hannah Addington, whose family owns the restaurant, to give a milkshake to the first 10 first responders who came in. On April 16, they were back again, this time to offer milkshakes to the first 10 health care workers who asked for one. This week, they showed up at the Thirsty Cow Drive Thru and paid for tea or Arnold Palmers for the first 10 teachers or preachers who came in.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Gary Joiner from Legacy Real Estate displays one of Big Tasty’s milkshakes.

The duo did not want to leave out the children of the community, so they came up with a contest for them. Children were challenged to draw a picture of their family and then post it on the Legacy Facebook page. Ms. Boree said they plan to have people “like” the pictures on Facebook, so they can choose a winner. The winner will be allowed to choose from which local business they would like a gift card.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Pictured at Thirsty Cow Drive Thru are Gary Joiner, Lasha Boree, Sandra Galletto and Ashley Johnson (left to right).

“This virus has affected so many people adversely,” she said. “We were trying to do something to help local businesses. We thought it would help them out with people coming in and out, and we wanted to give back to the first responders, because they are the ones out there. They don’t go home and quarantine.” She said they wanted to treat health care workers because they are out there dealing with people every day, and their lives have been turned upside down. They chose to treat teachers and preachers, because they have had to redo everything they normally do and suddenly transition to doing everything online.

Next week, they plan to do something with a Home Depot card.

Ms. Boree said she just wanted to give back to people, because there has never been something like this here before, and she wanted to help the local businesses that are open. She said she was hoping people would see it and want to do things for the community too. She had a friend who was taking food to the sheriff’s department and thought maybe if people see this, they would jump on the bandwagon as well. “Helping others is what we are commanded by God to do,” she said. “I try to look for ways to reach out to other people.”