Learn how to fight melaleuca and pepper trees; there is lots going on in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE — Moose Lodge 1753 hosts events;

Moose Lodge 1753, 159 N.W. 36th St., will hold the following events: Hamburger or shrimp dinners will be served on Friday, Aug. 9, at 5 p.m. Pork roast dinners will be served on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 5 p.m. Music by Double D runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Breakfast will be served on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 8 to 9:45 a.m. Three-card bingo will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. For information, call 863-532-9257.

VFW 4423 will host bingo

OKEECHOBEE — VFW post 4423, 300 N.W. 34th St., will host the following events: On Friday, Aug. 9, and Saturday, Aug. 10, there will be progressive jackpot bingo at 1 p.m. On Friday, Coyote Ugly will perform at 7 pm. On Sunday, Aug. 11, there is a fish fry at 1 p.m. On Monday, Aug. 12, there will be jackpot bingo at 2 p.m. The kitchen will not be open for bingo this week.

VFW 10539 will host events

OKEECHOBEE — VFW Big Lake post 10539, 3912 U.S. 441 S.E., will host the following events: On Friday, Aug. 9, there will be a steak and shrimp dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. with music by Hired Guns from 7 to 11 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 10, there will be hamburgers and hotdogs on the grill from noon to 4 p.m. with music by Ray Johnson 2 to 6 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 11, there will be wings and menu items from 1 to 5 p.m. with music by Deb & Wes from 2 to 6 p.m. On Monday, Aug. 12, there will be $1 tacos from 5 to 7 p.m. with bar bingo at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, is pizza night from 5 to 7 p.m. with Karaoke Kop from 6 to 9 p.m.

BHR VFW 9528 to host events

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — The VFW Post 9528, 29012 S.R. 78 E., will host the following events: The post will serve dinner on Friday, Aug. 9, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Menu includes grilled boneless rib eye steak, grilled pork tenderloin, fried fish and shrimp, baked and french fried potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, fried onion rings, salad, and dessert with music by Crystal from 6 to 10 p.m. The VFW Riders will serve a full breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and wings and things at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10. Proceeds from all events benefit veteran services. The AMVETS Post 2001 is hosting a Poker-Boogie Run on Saturday, Aug. 17, beginning at 9 a.m. for breakfast and departure from Buckhead VFW at 10 a.m. For information, call 863-467-2882.

Behavioral Health Fair set

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County School District and Okeechobee Children’s Mental Health System of Care will hold a Behavioral Health Provider Fair on Friday, Aug. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Okeechobee Freshman Campus Auditorium, 610 S.W. Second Ave. Learn about behavioral health services available to children in the community. Lunch will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, call 863-332-2053 or 863-697-8718.

Disaster Recovery Fair

OKEECHOBEE — Catholic Charities for disaster recovery will hold an outreach event on Friday, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Okeechobee Community Civic Center, 1750 U.S. 98 North. This resource fair will be aimed to gain clients who are still in need of long-term recovery and home repairs from Hurricane Irma. For information, call 561-215-9498 or email me scoldiron@ccdpb.org.

Shrine Club hosts dinner

OKEECHOBEE — The Oasis Lounge at the Okeechobee Shrine Club, 1855 S.W. 53rd St., just off of S.R. 78W, is open to the public from 6 to 9 p.m. every Friday night. On Aug. 9, the featured menu is a catfish dinner with all the trimmings. Other bar-type foods are also available from the kitchen. Live music will be by Cowboy. For additional information, contact Keith Tomey at 863-763-3855.

Cheerleading open house set

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Storm Cheerleading and Dance will hold Open House and Registration on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 128 S.E. Park St. For boys and girls from four to 16 years old. Kids will learn to cheer, tumble, stunts and dance. No experience needed. For information, call 863-697-3211.

Retired educators will meet

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Retired Educators will start their new year, after a wonderful summer break, on Monday, Aug. 12, with a meeting beginning at 11 a.m. in the meeting room of Beef O’Brady’s. Any person who is retired from a school system is invited to join us. You may have been a teacher, paraprofessional, bus driver, custodian or administrator or any other position in a school and you don’t even need to be retired from Okeechobee County Schools! All are welcome to join in the effort to support education. Some of the retired educators’ projects include providing underwear, socks, and shoes for children as well as scholarships for graduating high school seniors who plan on becoming teachers. They also support a backpack feeding program in an elementary school as well as this year, hosting the district meeting. So you can do as much or as little as you want. You can just join our local group or you can join the state FREA group to help influence lawmakers and also to take advantage of group benefits.

TFP & OSAC holds meeting

OKEECHOBEE — The public is invited to a Tobacco Free Partnership of Okeechobee County and Okeechobee Substance Abuse Coalition luncheon to be held on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at noon, at Beef O’Brady’s Conference Room, 608 S. Parrott Ave. For information, call 863-801-8277, email CMoyett@QuitDoc.com or visit QuitDoc.com.

Diabetes workshop scheduled

OKEECHOBEE — A free Diabetes Self-Management workshop for adults and seniors with Type 2 diabetes will be held on Tuesdays, Aug. 13, 20, 27, and Sept. 9, 10, 17, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Raulerson Hospital, In-Service Classroom (third door in Annex Building behind main entrance, 1796 U.S. 441). Family and caregivers can also attend. To RSVP, call 863-532-3059.

Shrine Club plans dinner

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Shrine Club offers its now-famous Spaghetti Dinner every Tuesday night at the club located at 1855 S.W. 53rd St., just off of Highway 78W. On Aug. 13, Jay and Patty will provide the music for your listening and dancing pleasure. Dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. For more information, contact Keith Tomey at 863-763-3855.

Fight invasive plants; melaleuca and pepper tree

BIG CYPRESS PRESERVE — The Big Cypress Sportsman’s Alliance will host an event to fight invasive plants in the Big Cypress National Preserve on Saturday, Aug. 31. The National Park Service is giving those who love Big Cypress an opportunity to volunteer and fight melaleuca and pepper trees. This is a one-hour lesson at the welcome center. Volunteers, reserve your spot by Aug. 15. Training date is Aug. 31, from 11 a.m. to noon the Big Cypress Swamp Welcome Center, 33000 Tamiami Trail E. in Ochopee. Instruction includes field observation and treatment reporting requirements along with proper and safe herbicide application. Supplies and herbicide will be provided with successful completion of the training and signing on as a volunteer. Volunteers will be authorized to cut and treat melaleuca, Brazilian pepper and Java plum within the Preserve.

Businesswomen to meet

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Businesswomen’s Referral Network will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 16, at the Elk’s Lodge, 131 N.W. 36th St., just down from Rio Bravo. The normal meeting place, Lakeside Grill, is closed for August, and we will return there in September. Please bring a small exchange gift. For information, call Raye at 863-467-2557.

Free physicals for competitors

OKEECHOBEE — If you plan to participate in the upcoming Special Olympics, you are required to have a health history completed prior to participation. For those who wish to participate, you can get a free physical at Med Fest on Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Okeechobee High School, 12800 U.S. 441. Registration for physicals must be complete by 1 p.m. Please contact Bernard Marker at 863-801-3393 or okeechobeeinfo@sofl.org. for questions or to register. The Olympic practices and games will be announced after the Med Fest.

BBQ lunch fundraiser planned

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Storm Cheer and Dance will sell BBQ pork sandwich lunches on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tractor Supply, 3371 U.S. 441 S. Lunches will also include baked beans, coleslaw and dessert for a $10 donation. All proceeds go towards the kids competition and uniform fees. Delivery is available when ordering five or more lunches. To order ahead, call 863-697-3211.

Kay Benefit to be held

OKEECHOBEE — Tuesday, Aug. 20, American Legion, 501 S.E. Second St., will host Quarters for a Cause to benefit Michelle Kay. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and an auction will begin at 7 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. If you would like to make a donation of an item to be raffled or give a monetary donation on behalf of Michelle, please contact Janice Pietro at 561-310-3285.

Friends of NRA host event

OKEECHOBEE — Join the Friends of the NRA on Aug. 23, 6 p.m. at the KOA Convention Center for a night of auctions, raffles, games, and dinner as they work together to ensure the future of shooting sports. Friends of NRA is an exciting grassroots fundraising program that fosters community involvement, raises funds, and gives 100% of the net proceeds to qualified local, state, and national programs through a grant process. Friends of NRA is a 501©3 not for profit organization, and events are open to anyone that has an interest in helping to support and secure Second Amendment rights, and to foster shooting and hunting traditions for the next generation. If you would like more information about tickets or table sponsorship opportunities, or if you have an item or service to donate for auction, please contact a local committee member: Jeff Sumner 863-634-9474 jsumner1971@gmail.com , or Carrie Muldoon (863)634-8678 6.8cmuldoon@gmail.com. You may also visit the FNRA website to purchase tickets: WWW.FRIENDSOFNRA.ORG.

Burger & bike event planned

OKEECHOBEE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Okeechobee will host its Boots, Burgers, and Bikes event on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 2 to 5 p.m. at C. Scott Driver Park, 10100 S.R. 78 W. There will be food, games, raffles, a drive-in bike show, and the “Best Burger in Okeechobee” contest for local restaurants and vendors to participate. Tickets are $25, children 5 to 12 are $5, and children four and under are free. For information, visit www.bbbsbigs.org or call 772-466-8535. All proceeds go to enhance the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Okeechobee programs.

OCT has casting call Aug. 26

OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee Community Theatre will host a casting call for the play “See How They Run” on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Freshman Campus Auditorium, 610 S.W. Second Ave. Actors and behind-the-scenes crews are all needed and no experience is necessary; just stop by with your talents and a willingness to learn. For more information online, go to www.OkeechobeeCommunityTheatre.com.

CCC will meet Aug. 27

OKEECHOBEE — Community Collaborative Council (CCC) will hold a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m., at the Okeechobee County School District Office, 700 S.W. Second Ave., Room 303.

OCSO hosts Narcan lecture

OKEECHOBEE — A Narcan education lecture and hands-on class will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Indian River State College, 2229 N.W. Ninth Ave. Free event. To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/narcan-education-saving-a-community-one-person-at-a-time-tickets-65935830845.

Caregiver conference is set

OKEECHOBEE — A Fearless Caregiver Conference will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Indian River State College Williamson Conference Center, 2229 N.W. Ninth Ave. Conference host Gary Barg, Editor-in-Chief of Today’s Caregiver magazine, will cover topics to help caregivers to find money, support and resources you need now. Limited free tickets for family caregivers. Register at CAREGIVER.COM or call 954-362-8126.

SKYWARN spotter class set

OKEECHOBEE — A SKYWARN weather spotter class will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Okeechobee County Emergency Operations Center, 707 N.W. Sixth St. Preregistration is required. To register or information visit, skywarn-okeechobee-basic-100519.eventbrite.com.; or contact Mitch Smeykal, Okeechobee County Division of Emergency Management at 863-763-3212.

