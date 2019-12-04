Lakeside Medical Center celebrates 10th anniversary

BELLE GLADE — Nearly 200 children, parents, grandparents, hospital staff and Glades community leaders attended the 10th anniversary celebration of Lakeside Medical Center on Nov. 9. In addition to music, food and fun activities, participants also received tips about staying healthy from the hospital’s medical staff.

Attendees were also given tours of the newly opened Belle Glade Clinic at Lakeside Medical Center. One of ten C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics in Palm Beach County, the Belle Glade Clinic has 12 exam rooms and six dental suites. The clinic provides medical, dental, pharmacy and behavioral health services for adults and children. As a federally qualified health center, the clinic serves all patients, regardless of ability to pay, and offers a sliding fee scale.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Lakeside Medical Center

Left to right: Reverend Robert Rease, Lakeside Health advisory board member; Karen Harris, vice president of field operations, Health Care District of Palm Beach County; Belle Glade Mayor Steve Wilson; Belma Andrić, MD, MPH, chief medical officer, VP and executive director of clinical services for the health care district; Regina Stolpman, RN, MSN, LHRM, BBA, Lakeside Medical Center’s director of nursing; Janet D. Moreland, RNP, MSN, LHRM, Lakeside Medical Center’s Hospital administrator; Tammy Jackson-Moore, Palm Beach County Commission appointee to the health care district board, Darcy J. Davis, CEO of the health care district; Alina M. Alonso, MD, director of the Florida Department of Health for Palm Beach County; Eddie Rhodes, Lakeside Health advisory board member; Billy Troop; South Bay Mayor Joe Kyles; and Pastor Steve Nolan, president of the Belle Glade Chamber of Commerce.

As someone who grew up in Belle Glade, I care deeply about the Glades communities,” said Janet D. Moreland, ARNP, MSN, LHRM, Lakeside Medical Center’s hospital administrator, who addressed the crowd. “Since our opening ten years ago, we have become an acute-care, teaching facility that is recognized nationally for patient safety. We are passionate about providing the highest quality care to residents of this rural, western agricultural region.”

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Lakeside Medical Center

Left to right: Brandy Seider, assistant manager, surgical services, Lakeside Medical Center; Minnie Sanchez, assistant manager, emergency department; and Sarah Medley, paramedic emergency department provide community members with health education at one of the 12 information tables set up for visitors.

Adding the Belle Glade Clinic to Lakeside Medical Center is an important step in providing comprehensive medical services to the Glades communities, said Darcy J. Davis, CEO of the Health Care District of Palm Beach County.

“Lakeside Medical Center is a vital component of Palm Beach County’s health care safety net,” said Mr. Davis. “By moving the Belle Glade Clinic inside our hospital, we are further advancing an integrated approach to care that will improve access to services for residents of the Tri-Cities. We hope more families will make this clinic their medical home.”

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Lakeside Medical Center

Left to right: June Shipek, business logistics manager; Melissa Pena, corporate materials manager; Kristine Morales, PharmD, CPh, corporate clinical services and risk pharmacist; and Ana Ferwerda, MD, interim medical director, C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics provided tours of the newly opened Belle Glade Clinic.

Dignitaries in attendance included Belle Glade Mayor Steve Wilson; South Bay Mayor Joe Kyles; Alina M. Alonso, MD, director of the Florida Department of Health for Palm Beach County, Health Care District Board member and Lakeside Health Advisory Board member; Tammy Jackson-Moore, Palm Beach County Commission appointee to the Health Care District Board; and the Rev. Robert Rease, Lakeside Health Advisory Board chairman and staff member for Florida State Rep. Tina Polsky.

To make an appointment at the Belle Glade Clinic, call 561-642-1000. To contact Lakeside Medical Center, call 561-996-6571.