Lakeport Community Association News

LAKEPORT — The Dollar General Store is looking like a Dollar General Store. The opening is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 15, but sources tell us they are two weeks ahead of schedule.

If you wish to lodge a complaint about the odor in Lakeport stemming from the compost plant, call Angie Hanks at 863-532-0553.

Mark your calendar for the Cookie Swap and Gift Exchange at the community center on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Events
• LAKEPORT — The Lakeport Garden club will sponsor a golf cart parade to be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 5:30 p.m. on Harney Pond Canal off of State Road 78. Admission is one toy for a child. Event includes music and food. For information, call 443-677-0261 or Lois Mattlin at 443-463-2785.
• The Lakeport Community Association, 1239 Old Lakeport Road, will hold a meeting and potluck dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 6:30 p.m.
• A Cookie Swap and Gift Exchange will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Lakeport Community Association. Bring three dozen cookies and a $10 gift.
• The Sour Orange Festival will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18.

