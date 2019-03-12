Lakeport Community Association meets March 12 LAKEPORT — The Lakeport Community Association, 1239 Red Barn Road, will hold a meeting on Tuesday, March 12, with a potluck meal at 6:30 p.m. Guest speaker Neal Chapman will explain the county’s Fire Assessment fee.

