Lake Okeechobee under wind advisory warning; Shelters close

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Emergency Operations Center continues to track Tropical Storm Isaias.

As of 12:15 p.m. Aug. 2, Okeechobee County is under a Wind Advisory Warning, with inland winds 20-25 mph, and gusts at 50 mph.

Lake Okeechobee is currently under a wind advisory until 8 p.m., August 2, 2020.

Okeechobee County Emergency Management will move back to Level 3 regular status at 1 p.m. relative to Tropical Storm Isaias; however, they will continue to maintain modified partial Level 2 for COVID-19 pandemic.

Okeechobee Call Center will close at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.

The Special Needs Shelter will close at 1 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2020. Only one person used the Special Needs Shelter on Saturday night.

The General Population and Pet Friendly Shelter will close today at 1 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2020. Two people used the shelter Saturday night. No pets were sheltered.