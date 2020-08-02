Lake Okeechobee under wind advisory warning; Shelters close

Aug 2nd, 2020 · by · Comments:

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Emergency Operations Center continues to track Tropical Storm Isaias.

As of 12:15 p.m. Aug. 2, Okeechobee County is under a Wind Advisory Warning, with inland winds 20-25 mph, and gusts at 50 mph.

Lake Okeechobee is currently under a wind advisory until 8 p.m., August 2, 2020.

Okeechobee County Emergency Management will move back to Level 3 regular status at 1 p.m. relative to Tropical Storm Isaias; however, they will continue to maintain modified partial Level 2 for COVID-19 pandemic.

Okeechobee Call Center will close at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.

The Special Needs Shelter will close at 1 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2020. Only one person used the Special Needs Shelter on Saturday night.

The General Population and Pet Friendly Shelter will close today at 1 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2020. Two people used the shelter Saturday night. No pets were sheltered.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie