Lake Okeechobee under tropical storm watch

MOORE HAVEN —

Glades County Emergency Management continues to monitor the track of Hurricane Isaias and its impacts to Glades County. At this time there have been no watches or warnings issued for the county.

Lake Okeechobee is still under a tropical storm warning.

The Emergency Operations Center is still at a Level 2 partial activation and will continue to monitor the progress of the storm throughout the night.

At this time Glades County is not opening any shelters.