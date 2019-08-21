Lake O treehouse project in the home stretch

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Restoration of the Lake Okeechobee Tree House on Kreamer Island, fully financed by a GoFundMe page, is more than 75% complete after an effective workday for over three dozen volunteer participants on Sunday, Aug. 11. According to GatorMike Goyette, an airboater who runs tours with his dad out of the Belle Glade Marina and organized the project, there was “great turnout and support over the weekend. We managed to knock out a huge part of the deck. If we can get 40-50 people to put one more good day into it, we can have the deck completely done.”

So another workday has been set for Sunday, Aug. 25, beginning at 9 a.m., and “food will be served again!” says Mr. Goyette.

The group doing this work has stopped taking donations for now, as they raised more than the amount they were seeking and purchased other fixtures for the island. Visit “Lake Okeechobee Tree House Restoration Project” on Facebook.com to learn more.