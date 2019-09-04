Labor Day weekend accidents claim two lives

BELLE GLADE — The Labor Day weekend brought two fatal auto crashes in western Palm Beach County.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported a fatality in a three-vehicle crash on State Road 15 Friday night. According to the PBSO report, Nathaniel Stinson, 34, of Clewiston died in the crash.

According to the PBSO report, Mr. Stinson was driving a 2005 Infiniti G35 northbound on State Road 15 approaching a right curve in the road around 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 30.

Iliotaire Fils Aime, 39, of Belle Glade, was driving a 2005 Toyota southbound on State Road 15.

Stephondria Thomas, 28, of Belle Glade, was driving a 2007 Ford Crown Victoria southbound on State Road 15, behind the Toyota.

As both the northbound Infiniti and the southbound Toyota entered a curve in the road, the Infiniti veered out of its lane and struck the Toyota on the driver’s side. The Infiniti then collided head-on with the Crown Victoria, according to the PBSO report.

Mr. Stinson died in the crash. The drivers and passengers of the other vehicles were transported to area hospitals with injuries.

SR 15 runs from SR 80/SR 880 at Belle Glade north along the east shore of Lake Okeechobee to Okeechobee.

Single vehicle crash

A Clewiston man was killed in a single vehicle accident on U.S. 27 in Palm Beach County at 11 p.m. on Sept. 1.

Antuwan Lavaro Smith, 29, of Clewiston was driving a 1998 Ford F-150 southbound in the outside travel lane of U.S. 27. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the roadway and collided with the guardrail.

The vehicle mounted the guardrail and flipped over the railing as the crash ensued, the report continues. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Mr. Smith was pronounced dead on the scene.

Publisher/Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com