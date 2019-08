Labor Days events cancelled OKEECHOBEE — On Aug. 28, the Okeechobee Building Relationships Among Teens (B.R.A.T.) announced that they have cancelled the Labor Day parade, which had been planned for Saturday morning, Sept. 1.



Due to the concerns about the approach of Hurricane Dorian, the parade is cancelled.



“We are cancelling the parade so residents can tend to their families,” explained Teresa Bishop.



Okeechobee Main Street announced the Labor Day festival will also be delayed. They plan to reschedule for Veterans Day.

