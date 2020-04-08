KOA Closes Swimming Pool Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE – The management and staff at the Okeechobee, FL KOA Resort are actively following all federal, state, county and local laws, ordinances and orders during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Prior to the Thursday, April 2 Stay At Home Order issued by the state of Florida, the Okeechobee KOA Resort had closed all cabins and deluxe cabins, as well as the convention center, bar and restaurant on the property and instituted enhanced cleaning and sanitization standards throughout the park. Social distancing by all resort residents and staff is being encouraged and in some cases enforced.

Working in concert with the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, the campground has closed the golf course on the property to all but current residents of the campground.

Both swimming pools on the property were closed beginning Saturday, April 4.

Guests with upcoming reservations at the Okeechobee KOA Resort through the end of April were informed that all normal amenities and services at the Resort will not be available during their stay, should they choose to cancel their reservations. Recreational camping during this time is being discouraged.

Campgrounds such as the Okeechobee KOA Resort have been granted “essential status” by the state of Florida during the COVID-19 crisis. The purpose of that designation is to allow campgrounds to remain open to house long-term camping guests in self-contained recreational vehicles, as well as displaced RVers with few other options for accommodations.

Kampgrounds of America facilities in several states have also been designated as essential services, and we are proud to also be able to provide safe spaces for medical or emergency services personnel during the crisis, as well as long-term guests who find themselves under Stay At Home state mandates during the outbreak.

KOA staff ask for patience and understanding from both current guests and those with upcoming reservations during this unprecedented time as managers and staff navigate through a myriad of evolving orders and official guidance. The health and safety of guests and staff members remains paramount during the COVID-19 crisis.