Kiwanis thrift store reopens with flurry of activity

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Members of LaBelle Kiwanis and the Hendry Aktion Club give out free bread and baked goods during the Grand Reopening and Diaper Drive at the LaBelle Kiwanis Thrift Store.

LABELLE — On Saturday, July 25, the LaBelle Kiwanis held a Grand Reopening and Diaper Drive at their thrift store, complete with a Vroom app display, U.S. Census representatives, free bread and fresh homemade cookies, all there to welcome customers back. The event also included a check presentation by Kiwanis President-elect Pastor Alonzo McKenzie to Joseph Cofield. Kiwanis donated $400 to help fund the Constitution Project for local fifth graders.

The Constitution Project Inc. is a Florida nonprofit organization that was founded by Joseph Cofield to provide U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence booklets to every fifth grade student in Florida. There are over 200,000 fifth graders in Florida’s 67 counties, so this is no easy feat. But, progress is being made thanks to Cofield’s extraordinary efforts.

At the event, masks and social distancing were required for safety, where they collected cash donations and several packs of diapers during the Diaper Drive. The drive was held for the Healthy Start Coalition, a wellness program for expectant mothers and infants operated through the Hendry County Health Department.

Kiwanis President-elect Pastor Alonzo McKenzie presents a $400 check to Constitution Project Inc.’s founder, Joseph Cofield.

Tina Noel and Natalie Linares, who run Kiwanis’s Young Children Priority One Committee, were on hand to present the Vroom app. Vroom is a global program from the Bezos Family Foundation. Created under the belief that all parents can create a bright future for their children, the app offers free, science-based tips and tools to help parents and caregivers with children under the age of 5.

The Hendry Aktion Club, a service club for adults with disabilities, with more than 12,000 members worldwide, was there on Saturday, helping with the day’s activities and also in charge of the membership drive. Currently, and until October, people can become members for free.

For more information about LaBelle Kiwanis, or to become a member, visit their website: www.labellekiwanis.com/index.html