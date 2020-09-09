Kiwanis Aktion Club hosts virtual conference

LABELLE – Florida’s Kiwanis Aktion Club members held a virtual state wide conference on Monday, Sept. 7. The theme this year was “Abilities in Aktion“ and clubs throughout the state submitted speeches, posters, and scrap books that featured individual projects as well as their club signature projects. The entries illustrated each club’s actions throughout the year that support the mission and overall purpose of Kiwanis Aktion Club. This year the conference was hosted by the Tallahassee Aktion Club.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

LABELLE — Hendry AKtion Club Member Tressa Pringle competed in the dance contest.

The Aktion Club, whose motto is “Where development has no disability,” works to develop competent, capable, caring leaders through the vehicle of service. Their mission is to “provide adults living with disabilities an opportunity to develop initiative, leadership skills and to serve their communities.” It is the only service club for adults with disabilities, with more than 12,000 members worldwide.

Aktion Club of Hendry County is a club based out of LaBelle. They made it their priority to keep a scrap book for the competition.

“Our local club won second place in the scrap book division,” said Mary Pringle, LaBelle Kiwanis President. “Lady Lake took the win, their book goes on to national for further competition.”

Hendry County Aktion Club also earned and honorable mention on their pill bottle project.

For this project they collected, sanitized, and sent pill bottles to Matthew 25: Ministries. The organization accepts donations of empty plastic pill bottles for inclusion in shipments of medical supplies and for shredding and recycling, which fulfills the dual needs of improving medical care in developing countries and caring for our environment.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

LABELLE — The Aktion Club members are collecting and sanitizing bottles for the club’s Pill Bottle Project.

Honorable mentions are given to clubs that fulfill the Aktion Club mission throughout the year.

“It was a full day, with their 50’s poodle skirts, quiz testing, dancing the jitterbug, and the wonderfully decorated event hall set with a juke box, 50’s diner style decor, and vinyl records everywhere,” Pringle said. “Several members are receiving Chick-Fil-A gift cards, one visiting participant won the $100 Amazon gift card. There was fun had by all in attendance. Social distancing was respected throughout the state.” She added, “Thank you Kiwanis club of LaBelle for the support in putting the book together.”

The event can be watched on Facebook, as it was streamed live from their official page. Several members won prizes for various games, and some won raffle prizes, too. Everyone who participated said they had a great time.