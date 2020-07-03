Kitten season strikes again — adopt today!

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

CLEWISTON — This is a kitten with an eyelid irregularity that was brought into Animal Control in Clewiston.

CLEWISTON — Kitten season occurs typically from April through September but can vary in different areas, and is a time when rescues and shelters experience the bulk of their cat and kitten intake for the year. Unfortunately, it’s that time of year again. Due to countless numbers of cats that have not been spayed or neutered, rescue organizations and local animal control facilities are being flooded with those in need of care and, eventually, adoption. Clewiston Animal Control is experiencing this now. They currently have a large number of kittens that need to be adopted, fostered or rescued.

“Animal control in Clewiston is bursting out the seams with kittens … can anyone help? … We have almost 20 babies (and more coming in) from 4 weeks to 7 weeks old … just babies and more coming … can anyone help? One baby has a deformed paw and the sibling seems to be missing part of his eyelid,” pleaded Kathy Irey in a Facebook post on Saturday, June 27.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, “Every year, millions of unwanted dogs and cats, including puppies and kittens, are euthanized. The good news is that responsible pet owners can make a difference. By having your dog or cat sterilized, you will do your part to prevent the birth of unwanted puppies and kittens. Spaying and neutering prevent unwanted litters, help protect against some serious health problems and may reduce many of the behavioral problems associated with the mating instinct.”

CLEWISTON — Clewiston Animal Control has many kittens in need of adoption, foster or rescue.

“Each year, it’s estimated that more than 1 million adoptable dogs and cats are euthanized in the United States, simply because too many pets come into shelters and too few people consider adoption when looking for a pet,” the Humane Society of the United States explains. “The number of euthanized animals could be reduced dramatically if more people adopted pets instead of buying them. When you adopt, you save a loving animal by making them part of your family and open up shelter space for another animal who might desperately need it.”

Adopting a pet is also cheaper than buying one in most cases, because when you adopt a pet, the cost of lab tests, a spay or neuter surgery, first vaccinations and sometimes even heartworm, flea and tick prevention is included in the adoption price. Sometimes micro-chipping is offered with the adoption fee or for a discounted price.

There are numerous dogs and cats, of all ages, colors, temperaments, breeds, etc., just waiting for foster homes or adoptions at local rescues and especially Animal Control in Clewiston. Check them out, if you’ve been thinking of adding a new four-legged friend to your family.

To reach Animal Control in Clewiston by phone, dial 863-983-1474, then press 0. They are located at 410 W. Arroyo Ave. Their hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.