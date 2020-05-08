Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park is now open OKEECHOBEE — Effective May 6, Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park opened for daily use, from 8 a.m. to sunset. Restrooms and trash cans are available, all other park facilities are closed. Normal park fees apply. Visitors are expected to maintain safe social distances of at least six feet apart and limit group size to 10 people.

