Kirton is Miss U.S. Agriculture

OKEECHOBEE — Shelby Lynn Kirton of Okeechobee has been selected 2020 National Miss United States Agriculture.

According to the Facebook page: “Miss United States Agriculture is an advocacy program to enhance the American Agriculture story. Queens utilize the crown and sash as an avenue to strike conversations about agriculture. We strive to advocate, educate and inspire others about our passions within the agriculture industry. We are a fairly new advocacy program and have state programs in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Texas. The organization began as an idea in Alabama in 2015, and now we have moved all around the country to have hundreds of queens from Alaska to Florida and California to New York! Our queens work hard all year around to learn more about themselves and about the agriculture industry. Is it your turn to advocate for agriculture?”

Miss Kirton was born and raised in Okeechobee. She graduated in 2018 and went on to college at the University of Florida, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in animal science. Due to COVID-19, she finished out the year at home and had a virtual graduation ceremony. In the fall, she will be attending Oklahoma State University, and was happy to find they will be holding classes on campus, not virtually. She plans to get her master’s degree in agriculture communication.

She grew up on her family’s cattle ranch, and agriculture has always been part of her life, she said. As a child, she was a part of 4-H and the FFA. She enjoys the Miss United States Agriculture program because they advocate for agriculture and get to choose their own platform. She chose consumers who are not necessarily in the ag industry. She made the choice because of things that have happened in our area in the last few years with activists at local dairies and things like that, she said. Throughout the year, they do different things to promote the ag industry and communicate with other people within the industry.

This summer, she has spent her time helping her dad around the ranch, with the sod business and with a trailer business. “I guess you could call me his little secretary,” she laughed.

When she graduates, she is not really sure what she wants to do but knows it will be something in communications and marketing for the industry. She is thinking about possibly agriculture politics, but her dream job would be working in the marketing department of Purina Nutrition.

She leaves for school the first week of August and is looking forward to the next step of her journey.