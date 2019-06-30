Kindness Revolution igniting community interest

Okeechobee Main Street’s newest project, its partnership with The Kindness Revolution announced last week, is seeking “Brand Ambassadors” to help advance the kindness cause in Okeechobee.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Participants at one school taking part in the Kindness Revolution, proudly show off their bracelets. They’re meant to be passed on to others who are seen committing random acts of kindness.

The organization is looking for volunteers to give out “Kindness Bracelets” around town to military members, police, firefighters, parents, classrooms and civic organizations and to put out the word. Anyone in town — you, your family, classroom or organization — is welcome to join and Main Street officials ask that if you’d like to participate, leave a comment on the Facebook page for Okeechobee Main Street, and they will get in touch to let you know how to get yours.

On Thursday just hours after the group put out the call on its Facebook page, it had many responses with people clicking “love” or “like”; the post had been shared a dozen times and drawn over 30 comments.

A sampling of the enthusiasm:

“Okeechobee Christian Academy would love to participate! We have two Kindness Weeks on the school calendar this year … Students will participate in acts of kindness geared toward the school, their peers and the community. Our student government does a fantastic job coordinating this.”

“OHS (Okeechobee High School) Thespians would LOVE to participate!” — Debbie Raulerson

“My family and both A Child’s World North & A Child’s World South locations would love to participate! Also, not sure of the rules or logistics but we can pass out some at our Marine Corps Toys for Tots distribution.” — Malissa Morga

“Lake O Real Estate. Contact me. What an awesome program.” — Becky Barber

Information about the national Kindness Revolution cause is available online at thekindnessrevolution.net.