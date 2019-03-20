Junior Harvest Queen Pageant scheduled March 30

BELLE GLADE — The Belle Glade Lions Club will sponsor the upcoming 2019 Harvest Queen and Junior Harvest Queen Pageants on Saturday, March 30, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center, located at 1977 College Drive in Belle Glade.

Eight contestants will compete for the 2019 Junior Harvest Queen. The Junior Harvest contestants are: Hanna Miller, Jena Smith, Kaily Underwood, Landry Pitts, Leena Bolanos, Morgan Rimes, Olivia Sanford and Payton Pelham.

General admission tickets are $10 and provide admission to both portions of the pageant. They can be purchased at the Bank of Belle Glade, in advance, or at the door to night of the pageants.

Photos taken by Christina Hojara.