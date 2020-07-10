July blood drives planned in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE — When tragedy strikes, a safe and secure blood supply can make the difference between life and death. When there is an accident or natural disaster, there isn’t time to collect, test and process blood. Blood testing and processing takes about 24 hours. That’s why it’s so important for those who are able to donate to give blood regularly so it can be at the hospitals and ready to use when needed. The safety of the nation’s blood supply depends on the generosity of volunteer blood donors. If you are at least 17 years old and in good health, you can help save lives by donating blood.

• Friday, July 10 at Winn Dixie, from 1 to 6 p.m.

• Saturday, July 11 at Walmart, from 1:30 p.m to 6:30 p.m.

• Sun., July 12 at Walmart, from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

• Monday, July 13 at Bealls Outlet, from noon to 5 p.m.

• Friday, July 17 at Walmart, from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

• Saturday, July 18 at Walmart, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Sunday, July 19 at Golden Corral, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Monday, July 20 at Winn Dixie, from 1 to 6 p.m.

• Tuesday, July 21 at Okee Correctional Inst., 1:30 to 7 p.m.

• Saturday, July 25 at Walmart, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Sunday, July 26 at Walmart, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

• Monday, July 27 at Winn Dixie, 1 to 6 p.m.

• Tuesday, July 28 at Raulerson Hospital, noon to 5:30 p.m.

• Friday, July 31 at Walmart, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Those who donate blood will receive a free antibody test. One Blood is testing all donated blood for COVID-19 antibodies. Plasma containing the antibodies may be used to help patients who are fighting the virus.