July 4 celebrated with release of two eagles

OKEECHOBEE — Flight For Freedom, a July 4 celebration at Arnold’s Wildlife Center, included the release of two American bald eagles.

Arnold’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and Suarez Museum of Natural Science & History have different missions but the same objective, said Luis Suarez, president and chief curator of the Suarez Museum. He said both organizations work to protect wildlife and to raise awareness about the care of wildlife.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/German Acero

Two American Bald Eagles were released at Arnold’s Wildlife Center in Okeechobee on July 4 as part of a celebration of our nation’s freedom.

The eagles, one male and one female, had spent about two and half months at the wildlife center recovering from injuries.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/German Acero

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/German Acero

wo eagles successfully rehabilitated at Arnold’s Wildlife Center made their flight to freedom on July 4 at the wildlife Center.

The ceremony included a Seminole blessing by Charles Billie Hiers. Abel González sang the National Anthem.

The restaurant El Toro Loco Churrascaría in Miami made a donation to the wildlife center as a sponsor of the event.

Publisher/Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com