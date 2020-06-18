Julian Keen Memorial Scholarship available for Hendry County youths

HENDRY COUNTY — SW Florida Heroes Foundation, Inc. is now offering a Julian Keen Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship is for Hendry County youths pursuing a criminal justice degree or a career in law enforcement.

About FWC Officer Julian Keen:

Julian Keen, Jr. is described by Hendry County resident Cory Raborn as: “Man, Batman, LaBelle’s son. A superhero. Larger than life. An athlete. An angel. He was one of a kind. An old soul. Full of life. A contagious smile. A mentor to the youth and adults alike. A pillar to the community. He knew no color, no race, no age, just that he wanted to help those in need and to make a difference in our community. He was the sunshine on those rainy days. He wanted to see everyone be their best. What he accomplished in his short 30 years will last a lifetime and will continue to bring people together. The world lost one of the most amazing souls God has ever created. Rest In Peace and may we all #BeLikeJulian.”

Donations made payable to: SW Florida Heroes Foundation, Inc. at any First Bank of Clewiston location. Memo: Julian Keen Memorial Scholarship; or email to the First Bank of Clewiston, P.O. Box 697, LaBelle, FL 33975