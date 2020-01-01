JTK Bike Shop kids enjoy holiday ride

BELLE GLADE — JTK Bike Shop in Belle Glade is not like most bike shops. JTK Bike Shop is a nonprofit “business” operated by local teens and supervised by loyal volunteers. The shop offers rebuilt bicycles for sale and quality bicycle repairs at very reasonable prices.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

JTK Bike Shop’s annual holiday ride was a fun success. Left to right are Feguerson Thelamaque, John Griffin, Alex Perez, Ernesto Garcia, Christella Flezinord, Laurie Perry, Jeffery Juedy, Santiago Mojica, Woodjy Flezinord, Malaysia Clark, Dee Webb, Sean Rhoden, Andres Ortiz, Hector Roa and Kevin Mojica.

JTK Bike Shop opened its doors in the Downtown Plaza (233 W. Avenue A) in Belle Glade in 2017. This youth development project is run like a family business and has its own traditions. One of the JTK favorite traditions is their annual Neighborhood Christmas Bike Ride.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Santiago Mojica (front) and Ernesto Garcia did a great job decorating their bikes.

For the past three years, on the Friday before Christmas, just as night settles over the streets of Southwest Belle Glade, you will find a group of JTK kids on their bikes shouting “Merry Christmas” and tossing candy canes to their neighbors. This procession of kids on lighted decorated bicycles, Christmas music, candy canes and well wishes is always a big surprise to the neighbors. The JTK kids look forward each year to bringing smiles to the faces of their community.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Riders follow the traffic safety rules and stop at every corner. Left to right are Hector Roa, Alex Perez, Santiago Mojica, Sean Rhoden, John Griffen, Woodjy Flezinord, Kevin Mojica, Laurie Perry, Crystal Perez, Sabrina Jacques, Rose Piercin, Michael Liriano and Kris Losche.

This year on Friday, Dec. 20, as the sun set, the JTK Bike Shop family set out to bring Christmas cheer to the local folks. Their Neighborhood Christmas Bike Ride 2019 included more than 25 lighted bicycles and a “safety vehicle” to follow the riders.

The community joyfully responded to this delightful sight on a Friday evening in Belle Glade. JTK Bike Shop is grateful that it is through the support of the local community that they are able to continue to mentor local teens in successful life skills. They look forward to the continued support and hope you will join them next year on the Friday before Christmas for their Neighborhood Christmas Bike Ride.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

JTK Bike Shop participants include (left to right): Kris Losche, Woodjy Flezinord, Dawn Donaldson, Sabrina Jacques, Rose Piercin, Crystal Perez, John Griffin, Ernesto Garcia, Hector Roa, Jeffery Juedy, Feguerson Thelamaque, Alex Perez, Kevin Mojica, Laurie Perry, Michael Liriano, Sean Rhoden, Malaysia Clark, Christella Flezinord, Santiago Mojica, Yobani Perez, Matthew Garcia, Jeffery Jean and Nate Barrauld.

For more information on JTK Bike Shop, you can visit them on Facebook at JTK-JesusTheKing-Bike Shop or you can connect with Dawn Donaldson 561-312-8575 or jtkbikeshop@gmail.com.