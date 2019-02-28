Jr. Beta supports Operation Backpack

MOORE HAVEN — The mission of Operation Backpack is to feed children and give hope to the families who receive them. West Glades School (WGS) Jr. Beta Club recently spent an afternoon packing 240 backpacks to be distributed to students in LaBelle and West Glades Schools. This community service is completely funded by donations from businesses and individuals who recognize the need for this program to help feed the community children. WGS Jr. Beta is happy to be able to participate in such a worthwhile endeavor and Pay It Forward to others.