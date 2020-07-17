Jesus the King Bike Shop closed for 40 days

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/JTK Bike Shop

BELLE GLADE — Jesus The King (JTK) Bike Shop announced July 11 the organization will be closed for 40 days.

“Due to the COVID-19 virus cases increasing statewide, we felt a tremendous burden to protect our JTK kids and their families,” explained Dawn Donaldson on the organization’s Facebook page.

“The blessing was that there is a great need for bikes and bike repair in our community. However, that increase in popularity also created an increased risk to our kids and their families. We could not adequately implement and maintain disinfecting and safety protocols in an environment with so many kids having such a good time. So it is with great regret that we are taking some time for the next 40 days to Withdraw to the Lonely Places and Pray, Be Silent before The Lord, Exalt Our God and Receive His Peace. These are Biblical principles and promises that we are focusing on in this season. This, too, will pass.”