IRSC Presidential Search Committee seeks input

Indian River State College (IRSC) is holding a series of listening sessions facilitated by consultants from AGB Search. These sessions are vital as the Presidential Search Committee develops a Search Profile and advertisements that are integral to the College’s efforts in recruiting its fourth President.

Participants will have the opportunity to share thoughts about desired talents, accomplishments and experiences that candidates should possess. The sessions will also probe future opportunities and challenges for the College and the new President. The College and AGB Search are seeking input from IRSC faculty, staff, administrative employees, students, community and business leaders to help ensure a strong pool of candidates.

Listening sessions will occur in each of the counties in the IRSC service district. Attendance at any one of the following sessions is encouraged. Those who cannot attend with their constituent group may attend another session.

Those unable to attend the sessions can share their feedback in the Presidential Search Input Survey. A link to the survey will publish at www.irsc.edu/presidential-search when the survey opens on Tuesday, February 4. The survey closes at midnight on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Tuesday, Feb. 4, St. Lucie County

Main Campus, 3209 Virginia Ave., Fort Pierce, Kight Center for Emerging Technologies, Center for Academic Excellence (Room V-125)

• 1 to 2 p.m. IRSC Faculty

• 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. IRSC Staff and Administrative Employees

• 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. IRSC Students

• 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Community and Business Leaders

• 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Open Forum for anyone unable to attend the other sessions

Wednesday, Feb. 5, Indian River County

Mueller Campus, 6155 College Lane, Vero Beach, Richardson Conference Center Auditorium

• 10 to 11 a.m. IRSC Faculty

• 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. IRSC Staff and Administrative Employees

• 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. IRSC Students

• 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Indian River County Community and Business Leaders

Thursday, Feb. 6, Martin County

Chastain Campus, 2400 S.E. Salerno Rd., Stuart, Clare and Gladys Wolf High-Technology Center Auditorium (Room C-101)

• 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. IRSC Faculty

• 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. IRSC Staff and Administrative Employees

• 4 to 5 p.m. IRSC Students

• 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Martin County Community and Business Leaders

Friday, Feb. 7, Okeechobee County

Dixon Hendry Campus, 2229 N.W. 9th Ave., Okeechobee, Williamson Conference and Education Center (Room C-112)

• 10 11 a.m. IRSC Faculty

• 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. IRSC Staff and Administrative Employees

• 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. IRSC Students

• 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Okeechobee County Community and Business Leaders