Inspiring Okeechobee: ‘I washed my hands’

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Scott Dawson, Michelle, Martha Escobedo, Sharri Crisino, Doug Wyatt and Marshall Davis (in no particular order) have been dropping off “I washed my hands” stickers to local businesses all over town.

OKEECHOBEE — Normally at this time of year, people sport red, white and blue stickers that state, “I voted,” but in Okeechobee, the stickers these days say something a little different.

Scott Dawson, owner of East Coast Signs and Shirts, decided he wanted to do a little something to brighten things up around here, so he designed new stickers to pass out around town. These stickers are still red, white and blue, but instead of the usual message, they read, “I washed my hands.”



Mr. Dawson said he is printing these stickers because a lot of people are stressed to the max right now and for good reason. “A lot of companies and jobs hinge on a solution for this virus arriving quickly, and we hope they do. There’s never been such a large effort worldwide for people to focus on one common goal,” he said. “That is inspiring in itself. We are in some scary times right now.”

Mr. Dawson wanted to cheer people up and at the same time help local businesses, so they, his work family made up of his wife, Michelle, Martha Escobedo, Sharri Crisino, Doug Wyatt and Marshall Davis, came up with the sticker idea and began printing them as fast as possible to get them out to local businesses. They’re free.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

The purpose of these stickers is to bring a smile to faces and bring people into local businesses.

The goal is for everyone to stop by the businesses and pick up a sticker, get some laughs out of it and while there, most importantly, buy a cup of coffee or a burger. Help support these local businesses. They need our support right now, he said. “If we stick together, even if it’s six-feet apart, we will get through this. We’re going to get through it regardless. When times get tough, we have to get tough. We will survive this,” he said.

If a local business would like some of the stickers, they are free. His goal is just to make people to laugh and to get them to come into your place of business, where maybe they will spend some money. “Support local business, and if you would like some of these, just give me a shout. We will print them up. We will even bring them to you on a local level,” he said.

https://www.facebook.com/scott.dawson.18659

https://www.instagram.com/eastcoastscreenprinting/