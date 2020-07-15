Injured dog, Tundra, rescued in Hendry County

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

CLEWISTON — Tundra, a husky mix, was found in poor condition and is suspected to have been abandoned in the Montura area.

CLEWISTON — Clewiston Animal Control rescued an injured dog in the Montura area of Hendry County on the evening of Saturday, July 11.

“We can never stress enough the expression ‘See something, say something.’ This was the case for dear sweet Tundra. We received a call last night around approximately 10 p.m. in regards to a injured/sick shepherd on County Road 832/CR 833 just outside of Montura in an extremely rural and secluded area. When help arrived, she was so weak she barely stood,” Animal Control reported.

“We cannot begin to imagine what her history is; regardless, it shatters our hearts yet also drives our determination and passion. We are very grateful to everyone involved in her rescue — to the Good Samaritans who stopped to help her and stayed by her side ’til help arrived, to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office officer who arrived on scene and immediately call CAC, to our fantastic volunteer Kathy Irey for transporting her and making sure she was comfortable at our facility, and another huge thank you to Gulf Coast Humane Society for taking her in immediately.”

CLEWISTON — Clewiston Animal Control reported that Tundra is not yet in the clear but is heading in the right direction.

“When I met her, honestly, I just wanted to weep … not cry, but weep. This girl appears to have been dumped, in horrific condition,” Kathy Irey explained. “She was lying in the middle of the road, too tired to stand. I am so grateful to the sheriff’s deputy who waited until help arrived and extremely grateful to Henry, a former student, and his friend for staying by her side and calling for help.”

Clewiston Animal Control went on to report: “Poor Tundra is far from being in the clear, but she’s off in the right direction. If anyone recognizes this poor girl, please contact us at 863-983-1474 and dial zero. All tips can remain anonymous. If you’d like to make a donation to her care and treatment, please contact Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers.”