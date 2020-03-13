Indian River State College cancels and postpones publice events in response to coronavirus outbreak

FORT PIERCE — In accordance with guidance issued by the Florida Department of Health, and out of the highest concern for the health and well-being of its students, employees, and visitors, Indian River State College (IRSC) is immediately postponing or cancelling the following events due to coronavirus concerns:

• Planetarium shows are suspended until at least April. This includes the Evening Star shows for March 13 and 14, as well as Kids Space activities scheduled for March 14-15. In lieu of a refund, ticket holders can automatically donate the value of their ticket to the college. Ticket holders requesting a refund should contact the box office Monday through Friday by sending email to boxoffice@irsc.edu or by calling 772-462-4750 or 1-800-220-9915.

• All athletic events are suspended until at least March 28.

• All performing arts events scheduled for the McAlpin and Wynne Black Box theatres are canceled through at least March 28. In lieu of a refund, ticket holders can automatically donate the value of their ticket to the College; a large portion of ticketing revenue goes toward student scholarships. Ticket holders requesting a refund should contact the box office Monday through Friday by sending email to boxoffice@irsc.edu or by calling 772-462-4750 or 1-800-220-9915.

• Public pool hours are canceled indefinitely.

• The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) session for March 26 is canceled.

• Project Easter Smile has been postponed indefinitely.

• The 2020 Florida Hope Exercise planned for April 1 to 6 is canceled.

• The Graduate School Fair scheduled for April 1 is postponed and is expected to be rescheduled for a future date.

• A Job Fair planned for April 9 is postponed and is expected to be rescheduled for a future date.

• All other college events and activities currently scheduled are being evaluated at this time.

