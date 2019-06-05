Inaugural LaBelle Mom Prom supports MOPs’ programs

A fun ladies evening out to support a cause

LABELLE — On June 7, women in Hendry County and surrounding counties will wear prom gowns and up-dos, and dance the night away at the LaBelle Mom Prom to raise funds and awareness for MOPS of LaBelle.

The LaBelle Mom Prom will take place at the Ortona Community Center from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 7. This event benefiting MOPS of LaBelle will include many elements of a typical high school prom — including a red-carpet photo op, a photo booth and a basket raffle. LaBelle Mom Prom is a ladies only event, but you don’t have to be a mom to join in. Tickets may be purchased online for $10 in advance at the event website, https://mopsoflabelle-2313.mycheddarup.com. Tickets also include non-alcoholic drinks and light appetizers.

Hosting this event is MOPS of LaBelle. MOPS of LaBelle is a nonprofit organization. At MOPS, we gather and support moms. We believe in the simple but revolutionary idea that remarkable things happen when moms come together, face to face. That’s why we rally women to come together in their own neighborhoods and help each other through this thing called motherhood, one gathering at a time. Our acronym stands for ‘Mothers of Preschoolers’ because we began in 1973 when a group of moms of young children banded together to share their lives and parenting journeys. Over the past forty-five years, MOPS has expanded their reach to include moms with older kids, partnering with churches and organizations worldwide to equip and encourage moms in more than 60 countries.

MOPS of LaBelle is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization chartered by First Christian Church of LaBelle. Our MOPS Chapter is entering its third year and has grown from four moms and 10 children to 12 moms and 24 children. We are excited to reach more women and mothers with LaBelle Mom Prom. Money raised from the event will go toward operating costs of MOPS and MOPS Kids of LaBelle as well as Leadership Training at Mom Con.