Immokalee man receives serious injuries in Hendry County crash

LABELLE — A Florida Highway Patrol press release stated that at approximately 9:01 a.m. on Monday, June 24, a 1978 Chevrolet G30 van operated by Andres De La Rosa, 69, of Immokalee, was traveling northbound on State Road 29 when the right front tire of his vehicle blew out. Mr. De La Rosa lost control of the vehicle as it left the roadway. The van continued to travel in a northeasterly direction on the northbound grassy shoulder before coming to rest in a ditch.

It was reported that a passenger in the van, George De La Rosa, 67, of Immokalee, sustained serious injuries the crash and was later transported by the Hendry County EMS to Lehigh Regional Medical Center.

Andres De La Rosa received minor injuries.

The crash was still under investigation at the time of the press release.

Charges were pending due to the traffic crash being under investigation.

The traffic accident was investigated by Trooper T. Parks.