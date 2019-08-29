Hurricane Supply List

• Water – at least 1 gallon daily per person for five days.

• Food – at least enough for three to seven days, non-perishable packaged or canned food and juices, foods for infants, elderly or diabetics, snack foods, non-electric can opener, cooking tools, fuel, paper plates, and plastic utensils.

• Bedding – blankets, pillows, cots, blow up mattress, etc.

• Clothing – seasonal, rain gear, sturdy shoes, rubber boats, hat.

• First Aid Kit – medicine, prescription drugs, extra oxygen, bandages, sting relief, ointments.

• Special Items – for babies and the elderly.

• Toiletries – hygiene items, moisture wipes, razors, shaving cream, etc.

• Flashlight with extra batteries.

• Radio – battery operated and NOAA weather radio.

• Cash – banks and ATMs may not be open or available for extended periods.

• Toys, books and games, portable DVD player with movies, IPod, – for kids and adults.

• Important documents – in a waterproof container.

• Insurance – check your insurance policy to make sure you have adequate insurance coverage to replace your home, furnishing, clothing, food, appliances (things are more expensive today), check on flood insurance (you may need it due to wind driven rain – many insurance companies have dropped the wind driven rain coverage) it is better to be safe than sorry.

• Medical records, bank account numbers, credit card numbers and account information, Social Security card, birth certificate, passport, etc.

• Remember family heirlooms and pictures cannot be replaced (scan your family photos and keep in a safe place on a CD or thumb drive). Document all valuables with videotape if possible or use a camera (a written record of all items, cost, brand name, etc. will help you with your insurance claim). This will help save time and you will not have to try and recall each item after a disaster when you may be stressed and not thinking clearly.

• Tools – keep a set with you during the storm (for propane tank shut off, quick repairs and such), tarps if possible to prevent further damage to your home, chainsaw for debris (use caution and proper care).

• Vehicle fuel tanks – keep them full during hurricane season and extra fuel on hand for your generator and equipment.

• Pet care items – proper identification, immunization records, ample supply of food and water, a carrier or cage, medications, muzzle and leash treats.

• Cleaning supplies – Bleach, garbage bags, plastic tubs, dish soap, disinfectant (the faster you get things cleaned up, the less you lose to mold and the elements).

• Extra items – bug spray, sun block, safety glasses, etc.

Caution – use extreme caution when using a generator, oil lamps or other combustible items.

*Hint – Money is tight these days, so make out your hurricane survival list then purchase a few extra canned goods or items from your list each time you go to the store and put them on a hurricane shelf or in an emergency box. This will help ensure you have adequate supplies in case of a storm. Then just keep rotating them out and you will be prepared each year.