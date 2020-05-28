Hurricane preparedness tax holiday starts Friday

May 28th, 2020 · by · Comments:

FLORIDA – The disaster preparedness 2020 sales tax holiday will be May 29 – June 4.

Floridians may purchase hurricane supplies tax free, including:

$10 or less
• Reusable ice (reusable ice pack)

$20 or less
Any portable, self-powered light source
• Flashlights
• Lanterns
• Candles

$25 or less
Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only:
• AA-cell;
• AAA-cell;
• C-cell;
• D-cell;
• 6-volt;
• 9-volt.
Coolers and ice chests
(food storage, non-electrical)

$50 or less
• Tarpaulins (tarps)
• Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop clothes, and other flexible waterproof sheeting
• Ground anchor systems
• Tie-down kits
• Bungee cords
• Ratchet straps
• Radios (powered by battery, solar, or hand-crank)
○ Two-way
○ Weather band

$750 or less
Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in power outage

Items always exempt from taxes include:
• Bottled water (unflavored, uncarbonated);
• Canned food, including meats, vegetables, fruits, peanut butter and other nonperishable items;
• First aid kits;
• Prescription and non prescription medications (all Rx and most over-the-counter are exempt);
• Baby food and formulas;
• Feminine hygiene products.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie