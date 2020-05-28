Hurricane preparedness tax holiday starts Friday

FLORIDA – The disaster preparedness 2020 sales tax holiday will be May 29 – June 4.
Floridians may purchase hurricane supplies tax free, including:
$10 or less
• Reusable ice (reusable ice pack)
$20 or less
Any portable, self-powered light source
• Flashlights
• Lanterns
• Candles
$25 or less
Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only:
• AA-cell;
• AAA-cell;
• C-cell;
• D-cell;
• 6-volt;
• 9-volt.
Coolers and ice chests
(food storage, non-electrical)
$50 or less
• Tarpaulins (tarps)
• Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop clothes, and other flexible waterproof sheeting
• Ground anchor systems
• Tie-down kits
• Bungee cords
• Ratchet straps
• Radios (powered by battery, solar, or hand-crank)
○ Two-way
○ Weather band
$750 or less
Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in power outage
Items always exempt from taxes include:
• Bottled water (unflavored, uncarbonated);
• Canned food, including meats, vegetables, fruits, peanut butter and other nonperishable items;
• First aid kits;
• Prescription and non prescription medications (all Rx and most over-the-counter are exempt);
• Baby food and formulas;
• Feminine hygiene products.