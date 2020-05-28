Hurricane preparedness tax holiday starts Friday

FLORIDA – The disaster preparedness 2020 sales tax holiday will be May 29 – June 4.



Floridians may purchase hurricane supplies tax free, including:

$10 or less

• Reusable ice (reusable ice pack)

$20 or less

Any portable, self-powered light source

• Flashlights

• Lanterns

• Candles

$25 or less

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only:

• AA-cell;

• AAA-cell;

• C-cell;

• D-cell;

• 6-volt;

• 9-volt.

Coolers and ice chests

(food storage, non-electrical)

$50 or less

• Tarpaulins (tarps)

• Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop clothes, and other flexible waterproof sheeting

• Ground anchor systems

• Tie-down kits

• Bungee cords

• Ratchet straps

• Radios (powered by battery, solar, or hand-crank)

○ Two-way

○ Weather band

$750 or less

Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in power outage

Items always exempt from taxes include:

• Bottled water (unflavored, uncarbonated);

• Canned food, including meats, vegetables, fruits, peanut butter and other nonperishable items;

• First aid kits;

• Prescription and non prescription medications (all Rx and most over-the-counter are exempt);

• Baby food and formulas;

• Feminine hygiene products.