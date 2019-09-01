Hurricane Dorian updates for Glades, Okeechobee, Palm Beach and Hendry Counties

GLADES COUNTY

MOORE HAVEN – Glades County is under a Tropical Storm Watch. Residents are advised to take the storm seriously.

Glades County will provide transportation to the shelter at West Glades school today at the following locations:

• Buckhead Ridge Homeowners Building, 5 – 5:30 p.m.

• Lakeport Maple Grove, 5:45-6:15 p.m.

• Washington Park Homeowners Building, 5-5:30 p.m.

• Moore Haven Doyle Conner Building, 5:45-6:15 p.m.

The United Way helpline is open and taking calls at this time, please dial 211.

Sandbags are still available at the EOC (1097 Health Park Drive Moore Haven).

Voluntary Evacuations are being ordered for the following communities: Lakeport, Buckhead Ridge, Palmdale, Moore Haven, Washington Park, Uncle Joe’s Fish Camp and Bimbo’s.

If you are planning to evacuate to a family or friends home ensure that it is sturdy (block or brick house). Please make sure that you have 5-7 days’ worth of food, water, fuel, cash, baby or animal supplies and any essential personal items due to potential flooding.

Due to the uncertainty of the track we are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of the citizens and property of Glades County. Please heed all warnings and be prepared. We have several plans in place and are ready to activate any protective measures we may need.

GLADES

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY

OKEECHOBEE – A voluntary evacuation order, effective on today, Sunday, Sept, 1, 2019, has been issued for residents living in RVs, mobile homes and low lying areas, and those areas prone to flooding.

Okeechobee Call Center line is now activated 24 hours. The Call Center Line is 863-824-6888 for all hurricane questions. We ask that you utilize 911 for emergency calls only.

Okeechobee Clerk of Circuit Court and all 19th Circuit Courts will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Updates will be provided.

Okeechobee County BOCC offices will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Updates will be provided.

The Okeechobee County Library will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Updates will be provided.

Okeechobee Property Appraiser, Tax Collector, Supervisor of Election offices, and Sheriff’s Administrative Offices will be closed Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Boat ramps at Scott Driver, Lock 7 and Okee-Tantie area are closed to the public, effective immediately, until further notice.

All County Parks are closed to the public, effective immediately, until further notice.

Hurricane Dorian brings the potential for hurricane force winds throughout Okeechobee County. Evacuation should be completed today, by 10 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 1. Large amounts of rain and flooding are predicted in association with Hurricane Dorian.

The Special Needs Emergency Shelter opened today, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at 3 p.m.

• The Special Needs Shelter is located at the Okeechobee Public Works building located at 804 NW 2nd Street, Okeechobee. Please note: pre-registration is required at Emergency Operations Center or any Okeechobee County Fire Station. No online registration is accepted at this time. Call the Okeechobee Emergency Operations Center at 863-824-6888 for further information on required criteria on special needs admittance.

• The Host Residential Shelter and the Pet Friendly Shelter open today, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at 5 p.m. Additional shelters may be opened as needs arise. Host Residential Shelter and Pet Friendly Shelter are both located at South Elementary School located at 2468 SW 7th Avenue, Okeechobee. No evening meal will be served on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.

Shelters will not admit any sexual offenders or predators.

Sexual offenders or predators needing shelter are to go to the Sheriff Department for shelter.

Please note: pet space is limited and proper veterinary documentation for all pets is required at the Pet Friendly Shelter. A crate and enough pet food and water for several days must also be provided for your pet. Residents planning to relocate to county emergency shelters should be prepared for extended stay based on the slow moving nature of Hurricane Dorian. Residents will be permitted to enter and leave the shelter prior to the arrival of tropical storm force winds or other determinations made by county officials.

Note: Timelines of all county activities and preparations may be adjusted based on updated information received from Public Safety Department and Emergency Management.

What to Bring:

• 3-5 days of non-perishable food;

• Water, medication, clothing, toiletries, snacks;

• Bedding, pillows, cots, sleeping bags;

• Identification, important documents, cash and flashlight;

• Books, magazines, quiet toys for kids;

• For infants: Food, supplies, diapers, blankets, bedding, clothing

What Not to Bring:

• Pets (unless at an approved pet shelter);

• Drugs/Alcohol;

• Firearms/Weapons;

PET-FRIENDLY SHELTER: A pet-friendly shelter will be available for Okeechobee County residents and their dogs and/or cats at South Elementary. The facility space is limited. Residents will be separated from pets, but can visit to care for them. Please note: if the pet-friendly shelter experiences a loss of power, there will not be any air-conditioning.

Items to bring to the pet-friendly shelter:

• Crate;

• Shot records;

• Current rabies vaccination certificate;

• County animal license tags;

• Medications for you and your pet if needed • Food for you and your pet;

• Cleaning supplies if necessary;

• Newspaper or pet pad;

• Comfort items for your pet.

HENDRY COUNTY UPDATE

LABELLE – Hendry County Emergency Management is continuing to closely monitor Hurricane Dorian.

General population shelters for those who need it during the event of Hurricane Dorian will be open Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 beginning at 6 p.m.



General population shelters will be LaBelle Middle School, Clewiston High School and Pioneer Community Center. If needed, other shelters will open across the County and will be named at a later time. If you plan to evacuate to a shelter, please bring 3 days supply of food and water for you and any loved ones you are bringing with you to the shelter.



These are Hendry County’s pet friendly shelters.

The following shelters will open Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at 6 p.m.:

• Labelle Middle School, 8000 E Cowboy Way, LaBelle, FL 33935;

• Clewiston High School,1501 Francisco St, Clewiston, FL 33440;

• Pioneer Community Center, 910 Panama Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440.

Please bring enough food and water for 3 days.

Due to the possibility of impacts from Hurricane Dorian, Hendry County Government Offices will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

The budget workshop scheduled for September 3, 2019 has been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.

Chief Judge McHugh has also authorized the closure of the Hendry and Glades County Courthouses for Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Please continue to monitor the weather along with following social media channels and local news stations for updates.

Residents are encouraged to text “HENDRYFLA” to 888777 to receive updates from Hendry County Emergency Management.

Please check the website www.preparehendry.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hendrycountyemergencymanagement for updates.

PALM BEACH COUNTY UPDATE



WEST PALM BEACH – The eastern half of Palm Beach County is now under a Tropical Storm Warning due to the approach of Hurricane Dorian. A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm winds are expected in the area within 36 hours. Due to this, mandatory evacuations are being ordered for residential structures in Zone A and Zone B in Palm Beach County, effective at 1 P.M. Sunday, September 1, 2019. The Palm Beach County Emergency Information Center number is 561-712-6400.



Zone A includes mobile homes, sub-standard housing and low-lying areas prone to water intrusion.



Zone B generally includes the barrier islands, land areas north and south of the Jupiter Inlet, and other surge-vulnerable areas south along the Intracoastal Waterway to the Broward County line.



If you choose to not evacuate to a shelter, please evacuate miles not hundreds of miles. Most of Palm Beach County is not being evacuated and residents should shelter within the county if possible. With the unpredictable nature of Hurricane Dorian, evacuating north is not recommended.



To determine if your home is in a storm surge evacuation zone, go to readyPBC.com or download our free app “PBC DART.” If you are not in an evacuation zone, please shelter in place.

At 1 p.m. today, Palm Beach County opened seven of its 15 general population shelters, as well as the special needs shelter at the South Florida Fairgrounds and the pet-friendly shelter at West Boynton Recreation Center.

The special needs shelter is located at 9067 Southern Boulevard, West Palm Beach. If you are registered, you should have received notification. People with special medical needs should register for our Special Needs Program by calling (561) 712-6400 or visiting our website www.readypbc.org.

The pet-friendly shelter is located at 6000 Northtree Boulevard, Lake Worth. This shelter is available to Palm Beach County residents residing in a mandatory evacuation zone or in mobile homes. Proof of residency is required. Space is limited and restrictions apply. Each pet must be accompanied by only one owner who will stay at the shelter. Other family members will need to stay at nearby Park Vista High.

Two shelters are open in the Glades area for those who live in a manufactured or mobile home, have substandard construction or live in a flood-prone area.

The Sheriff’s Office is assuring everyone that immigration status will not be checked for any person coming to a shelter. All bags you bring with you to a shelter are subject to search. Weapons are not allowed.

The seven general population shelters are:

• Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elem. School, 1501 Avenue U, Riviera Beach;

• Independence Middle School, 4001 Greenway Dr., Jupiter;

• Lakeshore Middle School, 425 W Canal St N, Belle Glade;

• Pahokee Middle School, 850 Larrimore Rd, Pahokee;

• Palm Beach Gardens High School, 4245 Holly Dr., Palm Beach Gardens;

• Palm Beach Central High School, 8499 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington;

• Park Vista High School, 7900 Jog Rd, Lake Worth.

At 5 p.m. today, Sunday, Sept. 1, Palm Beach County will open two additional general population shelters in addition to the seven general population shelters, special needs shelter and the pet-friendly shelter. Those shelters are:

• Forest Hill High School, 6901 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33405;

• Atlantic Community High School, 2455 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33445.

The available space for each person at a general shelter is 20 square feet. That’s 4 feet by 5 feet of floor space. Please bring snacks with you to the shelter, only dinner will be served Sunday evening. Palm Tran serves many shelter locations. Additionally, all Palm Tran services will be free on Sunday.

If you choose to go to a hurricane shelter, please bring the following:

• 3 day supply of water;

• 2 changes of comfortable clothes;

• Flashlight with extra batteries;

• Cell phone and a battery-operated charger;

• Medications and prescriptions;

• Snacks/Special diet foods;

• Cash;

• Photocopies of valuable documents;

• Games, books and playing cards for entertainment during your stay;

• Space is limited, so please pack accordingly; and,

• Weapons are prohibited in shelters.

Community Services is partnering with Palm Tran to transport homeless individuals from John Prince Park, Phil Foster Park, Jim Berry Light Harbor Park and Curry Park at 3 pm and 7 pm today (Sunday). Individuals will be transported to the nearest shelter. We are encouraging residents to share this information widely. Buses will pick up individuals at the following locations:

John Prince Park – Commodore Pavilion (2 buses)

Phil Foster Park – next to the bridge

Jim Berry Light Harbor Park – in the car loop

Curry Park – next to the first pavilion

We strongly encourage individuals to get on the bus today. When winds reach 45 mph, Palm Tran buses are taken off the roads and will not be able to transport. Individuals should bring necessary items with them, such as a sleeping bag, pillow and toiletries.