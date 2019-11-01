It’s almost time for 30 days of Thanksgiving

OKEECHOBEE — It’s November, the time of year when just about everyone begins to think about the people and things in their lives they are grateful for. In recent years, many have participated in the 30 Days of Thanksgiving challenges all over the internet. These challenges vary but all have one thing in common: They help us think about the things in our lives that are important to us, the things we wouldn’t want to live without, the things we sometimes take for granted.

The most basic challenge is to post online every day in November one thing you are thankful for and why. Each day, it must be something different. If you are not the type of person to use a computer or go online, you could write this down in a journal. The point is to think about who or what you are thankful for.

A second challenge is to choose a person to thank each day. Maybe it is a postal worker who delivers your mail. Maybe it is the cashier at the grocery store. Maybe it is the person who holds the door open for you. Maybe your spouse who does something for you every day and usually goes unnoticed. Every day choose a different person and tell them you are thankful for them and what they did for you that day.

A third option is to post about a thing you are thankful for each day. Possibly your home, your car, your job?

A fourth challenge is to invite someone who is new in town or new in your church or neighborhood to your Thanksgiving dinner.

A fifth challenge is to call a different person every day and tell him or her you love them and why. Tell them you are thankful they are a part of your life and why.

Sixth, Veterans Day is this month. Make a point to tell every veteran you meet this month how thankful you are for their service.

Be creative. If none of these challenges suits you, come up with one that fits your family. The point is to take the time to think about the important things in your life and appreciate what you have.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.