Brighton Casino to stage hiring event

BRIGHTON — Seminole Brighton Casino will host a hiring event on Tuesday, March 12.

There will be two separate hiring sessions in the Bingo Hall, one from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and another from 6 to 9 p.m.

Positions available are in the areas of finance, security, food & beverage, Player’s Club, player development, bingo, slots and public spaces.

Candidates (18 years of age or older) should visit gotoworkhappy.com to view the available positions and submit an application. Additionally, candidates should bring a resume and valid ID/Social Security card to the hiring event, which will include onsite interviews with hiring managers.

Seminole Brighton Casino offers a comprehensive benefits package which includes a medical plan, dental plan, vision plan, prescription coverage, paid time off, tuition reimbursement, training and career development, 401(k) plan and discounted meals.