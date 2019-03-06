Brighton Casino to stage hiring event

Mar 6th, 2019 · by · Comments:

BRIGHTON — Seminole Brighton Casino will host a hiring event on Tuesday, March 12.

There will be two separate hiring sessions in the Bingo Hall, one from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and another from 6 to 9 p.m.

Positions available are in the areas of finance, security, food & beverage, Player’s Club, player development, bingo, slots and public spaces.

Candidates (18 years of age or older) should visit gotoworkhappy.com to view the available positions and submit an application. Additionally, candidates should bring a resume and valid ID/Social Security card to the hiring event, which will include onsite interviews with hiring managers.

Seminole Brighton Casino offers a comprehensive benefits package which includes a medical plan, dental plan, vision plan, prescription coverage, paid time off, tuition reimbursement, training and career development, 401(k) plan and discounted meals.

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie