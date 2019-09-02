HRMC offices and clinics remain closed

CLEWISTON — Hendry Regional Medical Center (HRMC) offices and clinics will remain closed Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

HRMC Emergency Department and inpatient area is fully staffed for before, during and after Hurricane Dorian. Teams are in place and ready to respond both during and after the Hurricane to ensure medical services remain intact and we are able to serve the area and the needs of the community.

Hendry Regional continues working closely with all local, state and federal agencies and partners.

