How to help Hurricane Michael victims; what you can do right now

OKEECHOBEE — Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida panhandle on Wednesday, Oct. 10, wreaking havoc on the communities that lay in its path. The Category 4 storm, one of the most powerful hurricanes to hit the continental United States in 50 years, brought heavy winds, rain, and flooding to the Florida panhandle and Gulf Coast, as well as Georgia, Virginia, and the Carolinas, which are still recovering from Hurricane Florence. At least 17 people died because of the storm. The affected communities need help rebuilding.

Here’s how you can help: Beginning Monday, Oct. 15, a trailer will be located in Trading Post’s PARK’N’Sell area, 3100 U.S. 441 S. – across from Holiday Inn and Pizza Hut.

The following items are needed desperately by Hurricane Michael’s surviving victims:

• Bedding

• Blankets (No clothing accepted at this time)

• Tents

• Tarps

• Large totes

• Paper products

• Personal hygiene products

• Canned or sealed, packaged food (nothing perishable)

• Tools – Powered and manual, a generator which you probably will not get back

• Landscaping tools – saws, gas-powered leaf blowers, shovels, axes

• People willing to caravan to the Panhandle and assist with repairs

Please place your donated items in the trailer which will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Local rancher Hobert Lee will deliver the items to the panhandle the latter part of next week (Oct. 15-19). Those willing to caravan to the panhandle to assist with repairs should contact Raye Deusinger by emailing: rayedeusinger@gmail.com.

This Hurricane Michael Relief Effort is co-sponsored by Okeechobee Chamber of Commerce, Okeechobee Main Street, Hobert Lee, Okeechobee Blood Roundup representative Raye Deusinger, Okeechobee Sheriff Noel Stephen and deputies, Chief of Police Bob Peterson and officers, The Trading Post Farmer’s Market, WOKC FM-AM and YOU, our Okeechobee community.

The Lake Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and now includes news from around the lake every Wednesday.