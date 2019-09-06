How did kids handle the hurricane?

OKEECHOBEE — As their parents worried and fretted and bought plywood and water, the children of Ms. Candace’s VPK class at Rock Solid Christian Academy weren’t worried at all. As a matter of fact, the 4-year-olds had the time of their lives during their unexpected five-day holiday from school.

Lake Okeechobee News/Cathy Womble

Ms. Candace’s VPK class had a lot of fun while they were out of school for Hurricane Dorian.

Zoe did say she helped get ready for the storm by cleaning up her room all by herself before going off to play with her dogs.

Taityn spent his time playing on his tablet, but he thinks he did some other things. He just can’t remember what they were.

Sadie played with her Legos and watched TV, but then her brothers talked her into having a tea party with them. She didn’t really want to play, but they talked her into it.

Wesley had a very bad experience while he was out of school. He said a big dog came into his yard and killed his sister Hannah’s bunny, Oreo.

Claire played outside on the swings with her sister, Lila.

Hazel said she spent time with her new baby sister, who she said is too little to play.

Kaydence went to church with her mommy. She said she always has fun when she is with her mommy.

Brantley watched a lot of TV and some of the time he shot his real gun, not a toy.

Bryson shot his super gun with his mom and watched the movie “Robots.”

Emily had fun playing with her brothers and sisters and she watched TV a lot, too.

Isaiah had fun playing.

Harper said she went to the park and spent a lot of time playing outside.

Noah got to go see his best friend, and they spent all their time playing and eating.

Meikala spent her vacation days at her Nana’s house. They had so much fun, and she stayed there until it was time to come back to school.

Dallas had fun playing with his sissy.

Kylen has a new kitty and had a great time playing with her while she was home. She also got to watch her favorite movie, “Rainbow Ruby.”

No matter how worried the parents were about a Category 4 or Category 5 storm approaching, they obviously did a great job of keeping that fear from their children, because they all seemed very relaxed and content.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.