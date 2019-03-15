Hot Rides and Hot Dogs in the Park Events

• On March 19, Hot Rides and Hot Dogs in the Park will roll back into Barron Park on State Road 29 N. in LaBelle This monthly event starts at 5 p.m. and goes on until the last ride leaves the park. The South Central Florida Car Club welcomes all makes, models and years of any thing with wheels. Spectators are welcome to come out and enjoy the rides.

Besides great rides they grill up some great hot dogs, served with sides and drinks.

For information, call 863-674-0128.

• On March 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the South Central Florida Car Club will co-host an Open Car & Truck show at River Landings Motor-coach Retreat at 5942 State Road 80 in Fort Denaud. Registration will start at 9 a.m. Trophies to be awarded – Dash plaques to first 50. For information, call 863-674-0128 or text 863-634-9875.