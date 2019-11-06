Home fire causes little damage

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County Fire Rescue responded to a call at approximately 2 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, pertaining to a structure fire after a power strip reportedly caught fire in a bedroom of a mobile home on Northwest 63rd Terrace.

A 72-year-old woman with an oxygen tank was unharmed and deputies were able to put out the fire with fire extinguishers before the OCFR arrived.

When OCFR arrived, they removed a metal siding outside of the bedroom where the power strip had been plugged in to check for flames but found no sign of any. Power was turned off and residents were advised to have an electrician check the home.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.