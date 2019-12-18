Holiday Happenings in the area

Santa Claus coming to town

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Kiwanis Club will host Santa in the bandstand in Flagler Park, Dec. 18, 19, 21, and 23, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Wooden Jungle hosts event

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Church of the Nazarene will present Christmas in the Park on Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wooden Jungle, 420 N.W. 27th Lane. A free meal will be provided while supplies last, along with fellowship, Christmas Carol Sing-A-Long, followed by a brief Christmas message.

Santa to ride fire truck

OKEECHOBEE — The City of Okeechobee will once again host visits from Santa Claus, who will ride around in the city limits on a fire truck. Santa is expected to ride through the northwest and northeast sections of town on Dec. 19, through the southeast section on Dec. 20, and through the southwest section on Dec. 21.

Lighted boat parade Dec. 21

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Yatchette Club’s 36th Annual Christmas Boat Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 21. Boaters who wish to participate should decorate their boats with lights and meet on Taylor Creek by Burger King and the State Road 70 bridge between 5 and 5:30 p.m. The parade starts at 6 p.m. The boaters will go south on Taylor Creek to the locks and then turn left and go to VFW Post 10539. The post will give a prize for the best decorated boats. For more information, call Arnie at 863-824-0681 or Harry at 863-467-4782.

Library hosts Family Fun Day

BELLE GLADE — Have a Festive Family Fun Day at the Belle Glade Branch Library, 725 N.W. Fourth St., on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy a family-friendly event to celebrate the season with holiday crafts and refreshments while supplies last. Bring your mittens to play in a field of snow while supplies last. Refreshment will be provided.

The following is a list of events:

• Young Singers of the Palm Beaches in the Glades will perform at 10:15 a.m.

• The Maltz Jupiter Theatre Youth Touring Company will perform at 11 a.m.

• Photos with Santa will be held at noon.

• Kids’ Music Circle will be held at 1:30 p.m.

For information, call 561-996-3453.

Church hosts Christmas events

LAKEPORT — Lakeport Christian Church, 10947 S.R. 78, invites the public to attend their Christmas Eve Service on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 5:30 p.m. and a Christmas dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 25, at noon.

Trot for toys is Dec. 21

OKEECHOBEE — Trot for Toys, a trailride toy drive is planned for Saturday, Dec. 21, at 9 a.m. at Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park, 33104 N.W. 182nd Ave. A two-hour trail ride will be followed by lunch from Blue Moon BBQ. Cost is $10 per rider. Riders are also asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy for the toy drive. The event will also include hay and tack raffles and an obstacle course. For more information, call 863-610-1943.

Toys for Tots event planned

OKEECHOBEE — Toys for Tots, hosted by the Marine Corps Toys for Tots of Okeechobee, will be at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center, 4601 State Road 710 on Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon. Photo identification along with an Okeechobee address serviced utility bill (OUA, FPL, cable) or driver’s license with Okeechobee address are required for proof of Okeechobee residency. Children must be present.

Add your holiday event to this list! Email information to okeenews@newszap.com.