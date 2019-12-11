Holiday Happenings around the Lake

Below is a list of Holiday events happening in and around Okeechobee. Dates and times are, as always, subject to change.

Toy Giveway in Pahokee

PAHOKEE — New Hope Charities Inc., 7450 State Road 15 (US 441) in Pahokee, will hold the annual toy giveaway on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 1 to 6 p.m. Rain or shine, Santa will give each child (age 12 and younger) a toy and candy cane. Children must be present to receive a gift from Santa. For more information, call 561-924-7986.

LCA holds cookie swap

LAKEPORT — Lakeport Community Association (LCA), 1239 Old Lakeport Road, will hold a cookie swap and gift exchange on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. Bring three dozen cookies and a $10 gift.

Our Village hosts Xmas event

OKEECHOBEE — Our Village Okeechobee invites you to attend its Living Nativity & Christmas House, 1703 S.W. Second Ave., on Thursday, Dec. 12 and 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. Come out for food, fellowship and fun. There will be crafts and affordable gifts for kids and families.

Christmas movie in the park set

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Main Street presents its Christmas Movie in the park with “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch,” downtown on Friday, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m.

Toys for Tots underway

CLEWISTON — The U.S. Marine Toys for Tots Campaign for Christmas 2019 is well underway, and Joe Hosick, coordinator for the Hendry Glades area, reminds everyone that collection boxes are in place throughout the community, assisted by their partners at the Florida Community Health Centers, Salvation Army and United Way. Donors are asked to donate new, unwrapped toys and gifts for children ages 0 to 18. Persons wanting to donate cash to the campaign can do so by making their check out to “Marine Toys for Tots”; MT4T is a 501(C)(3) tax-exempt charity. All donations are tax-deductible. Anyone wishing to volunteer to help with any part of the process may call Mr. Hosick at 863-517-9179 or email hosick10@bellsouth.net. Apply through any of the aforementioned organizations in LaBelle, Clewiston, or Moore Haven to make application for assistance or register for gifts for their children.

Santa Claus coming to town

OKEECHOBEE — Below is a list of locations and dates for opportunities to visit and take pictures with Santa in Okeechobee. Dates and times are subject to change.

• Santa will visit City Hall Park, 55 S.E. Third Ave., Dec. 11, 12, and 16 from 6 to 8 p.m.

• Okeechobee Kiwanis Club will host Santa in the bandstand in Flagler Park, Dec. 14, 17, 18, 19, 21, and 23, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Holiday toy drive under way

OKEECHOBEE — Guardian ad Litem and Voices for Children of Okeechobee and the Treasure Coast will hold a Holiday Toy Drive through Friday, Dec. 13. You can donate new unwrapped toys, gifts and gift cards for children ages 0-18 at the Chamber of Commerce of Okeechobee County, 55 S. Parrott Ave. If you want to help, call 772-785-5804. You can make a donation through VoicesforChildrenOTC.org, make sure to designate funds for gift drive.

Okeechobee Christmas parade set

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Main Street’s lighted Christmas Parade will be in downtown Okeechobee on Dec. 14. The parade will start at 6 p.m.

FCT has Christmas play

LABELLE — Firehouse Community Theatre, 241 Bridge St., will present “A Nice Family Christmas” on Thursday, Dec. 12 through Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. This is a story about a young reporter on the brink of being fired who is assigned to a ‘last chance’ story about a typical family Christmas — his family’s Christmas. For tickets, call 863-675-3066 or purchase online at www.FirehouseCommunityTheatre.com.

Garden club gives toys away

LAKEPORT — Lakeport Garden Club will host its annual toy giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. at the Volunteer Fire Station, 12999 SR 78 W. This is for Glades County residents only. Must show proof of residency. For more information, call 863-227-4301 or 443-463-2785.

Wreath ceremony planned

OKEECHOBEE — A motorcycle escort will form at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #4509 Cypress Hut Aerie at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. At 11 a.m., they will escort a military vehicle through Okeechobee to Evergreen Cemetery, where wreaths will be places on the grave sites of veterans.

Christmas Cantata coming soon

OKEECHOBEE — The 2019 Okeechobee Community Choir, under the direction of Sandy Perry, will present its 20th annual Christmas Cantata Concert on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. at the Okeechobee Presbyterian Church, 312 N. Parrott Ave. This years’ performance will include Joel Raney’s ‘Have you Heard?’, seasonal favorites, Christmas Carols and more. The beautiful blend of 49 voices comprise this season’s choir, representing 18 local churches.

Theatre hosts sing-a-long

LABELLE — The Firehouse Community Theatre, 241 Bridge St., will present the fifth annual “Firehouse Community Theatre Christmas Sing-a-long” to benefit Toys for Tots on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. Admission is an unwrapped toy valued at $10 or more, or a $10 cash donation to Toys for Tots.

A Story of Jesus scheduled

OKEECHOBEE — The Church of God of Prophecy – Open Arms Ministry presents “I Can Only Imagine,” A Story of Jesus, on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m., at the Cattleman’s Arena, 1885 U.S. 441 N. (across from Raulerson Hospital). Free event.

Holiday Open House set

OKEECHOBEE — Edward Jones will host a Holiday Open House in the office of Sharon Covey, 107 S.W. 17th St., Suite J, on Thursday, Dec. 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In support of Toys for Tots please drop off a toy or bring a toy to the open house event. Please RSVP by calling 863-357-4724 before Friday, Dec. 13.

Santa to ride fire truck

OKEECHOBEE — The City of Okeechobee will once again host visits from Santa Claus, who will ride around in the city limits on a fire truck. Santa is expected to ride through the northwest and northeast sections of town on Dec. 19, through the southeast section on Dec. 20, and through the southwest section on Dec. 21.

Lighted boat parade Dec. 21

OKEECHOBEE — The Yatchette Club’s 36th Annual Christmas Boat Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 21. If you wish to participate, decorate your boat with lights and meet on Taylor Creek by Burger King and the State Road 70 bridge between 5 and 5:30 p.m. The parade starts at 6 p.m. Boaters will go south on Taylor Creek to the locks and then turn left and go to VFW Post 10539. For more information, call Arnie at 863-824-0681 or Harry at 863-467-4782.

Toy drive seeking toys

OKEECHOBEE — Big Lake Missions is currently sponsoring its 25th Annual Toy Drive for their clients’ underprivileged children in our county. They are in need of gifts appropriate for children newborn up to 17 years old. Donations may be made in the form of gifts, gift cards or checks made out to Big Lake Missions Outreach. Gifts should be unwrapped. Last day to sign up to receive toys is Sunday, Dec. 15. For more information, please call 863-763-5725.

Belle Glade Library hosts Festive Family Fun Day

BELLE GLADE — Have a Festive Family Fun Day at the Belle Glade Branch Library, 725 N.W. Fourth St., on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy a family-friendly event to celebrate the season with holiday crafts and refreshments while supplies last. Bring your mittens to play in a field of snow while supplies last. Refreshment will be provided.

The following is a list of events:

• Young Singers of the Palm Beaches in the Glades will perform at 10:15 a.m.

• The Maltz Jupiter Theatre Youth Touring Company will perform at 11 a.m.

• Photos with Santa will be held at noon.

• Kids’ Music Circle will be held at 1:30 p.m.

For information, call 561-996-3453.

Toys for Tots event planned

OKEECHOBEE — Toys for Tots, hosted by the Marine Corps Toys for Tots of Okeechobee, will be at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center, 4601 State Road 710 on Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon. Photo identification along with an Okeechobee address serviced utility bill (OUA, FPL, cable) or driver’s license with Okeechobee address are required for proof of Okeechobee residency. Children must be present.

Enjoy Christmas in the Park

LABELLE — Ross Dynasty and Prolific Learning present Christmas in the Park on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m. at Barron Park, 1559 Desota Ave. Enjoy music, food, games, and of course, Santa Claus will be there!

Church to host Christmas events

LAKEPORT — Lakeport Christian Church, 10947 S.R. 78, invites the public to attend their Christmas Eve Service on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 5:30 p.m. and a Christmas dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 25, at noon.

Add your holiday event to this list! Email information to okeenews@newszap.com.