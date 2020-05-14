HMRC goes green to honor healthcare heroes

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

HENDRY COUNTY — May 10-16 is National Hospital Week 2020 and Hendry Regional Medical Center buildings have been lit up in green to honor all health care heroes.



They have also been celebrating with a Chalk the Walk event. You can still stop by all this week from 5 p.m. until dusk and leave a message of support and encouragement for the staff. Stop by any entrance or walkway around the HMRC facilities in Clewiston and LaBelle to participate.



For more information go online to view Facebook event at:
https://facebook.com/events/s/hrmc-chalk-the-walk/2559818817606560/?ti=icl



The pictures show some of the uplifting chalk messages that have been left for the HRMC health care heroes during National Hospital Week 2020.



