Hendry Regional Medical Center Foundation Board postpones 2020 Social Celebration

CLEWISTON — The Hendry Regional Medical Center Foundation Board of Directors has decided to postpone the 2020 Social Celebration, which was scheduled to take place on March 28 at Hilliard Brothers property.

The decision was made in an abundance of caution and to mitigate the risk of exposure to COVID-19 and is in accordance with the guidelines suggested by the CDC and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The HRMC Foundation appreciates your loyalty and support, and we thank you for your patience as we work through the details of this unprecedented situation. If you have questions or concerns please contact the foundation at 863-983-2735.