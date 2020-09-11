Hendry Regional allows limited visitation

By Electa Waddell

Hendry Regional Medical Center

CLEWISTON — Hendry Regional is allowing limited visitation in accordance with Governor DeSantis’ relaxation of visitation to nursing home and long-term care facilities.

Hendry Regional continues to evaluate the COVID-19 situation and is adjusting visiting policies and procedures to ensure the prioritization of patient and staff safety. Effective Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, Hendry Regional Medical Center \changed the policies surrounding visitation within their facilities.

The new visitor policy requires screening of visitors for COVID-19 symptoms, and all visitors will be instructed on how to follow facility infection control practices including properly wearing masks, hand hygiene techniques and social distancing. The new policy will be in place until the transmission of COVID-19 is no longer a threat to patients, staff, and the community.

Limited visitation is restricted to hospitalized patients, patients undergoing outpatient procedures and/or surgery, end of life situations and pediatric patients only.

Hospitalized patients may have one designated visitor per day. The visitor may visit only between the hours of 2 to 4 p.m. for a maximum of 20 minutes. HRMC will only allow a maximum of six hospitalized patient visitors at a time; visitors may be asked to wait outside the facility until called to enter.

Individuals visiting hospitalized patients must stay in the patient’s room and will receive a badge/band, with the current date, that they must wear for the duration of their stay. Visitors are expected to limit their movement within the facility, except for necessary functions. The hospital cafeteria will remain closed to all visitors.

Patients Under Investigation (PUI), suspected COVID-19 and COVID-19 positive patients in isolation rooms are not allowed visitors.

The emergency department is not accepting visitors with patients unless they fit the published exception rules.

Exceptions to limited visitation rules are for end of life patients, outpatient procedures and/or surgery, pediatric patients, and patients with disruptive behavior, behavioral health diagnoses, altered mental status, developmental delays, or for other safety concerns.

More information on these exceptions may be found on the Hendry Regional Website at www.hrmc.us or by calling 863-902-3000.