Hendry gathers to show support for law enforcement

LABELLE — A second Back the Blue rally was held in front of the Hendry County Courthouse the morning of Saturday, Sept. 12. There were 30 to 40 people gathered with signs and flags, when the rally began around 8 a.m.

Lake Okeechobee News/Danika J. Fornear

“‘Back the Blue’ is an ACT for America activism campaign focused on building community support for our local police officers,” said Becky Marshall, one of the Clewiston residents who attended the rally. “I missed the last one, but I wanted to make sure I show our officers we are here for them, we appreciate them.”

“I definitely feel that gatherings like this help our local police see and feel they are appreciated. I also believe in supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, too. I just wish we could stop the division and work together to improve all the relationships in the community,” Lorraine Delgado, who recently moved to LaBelle, said. She added, “Life is hard enough with the virus, and our economic woes, we really need each other. We need to find a way to include and support each other.”

Rallies like this one have been held around the country, sometimes sparking counter-protests. However, true to most of the events held in Hendry County, it went on until 9:30 a.m. and remained peaceful.